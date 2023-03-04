How to watch the XFL in Week 3

The XFL rolls on for Week 3 with one game on Saturday (March 4) and three others on Sunday, March 5. Whether you like to watch on TV or tune into the live stream, we’ll break down all the details on how to watch this quartet of games for XFL Week 3.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers

The Sea Dragons (0-2) and Vipers (0-2) are both winless on the season. Seattle had the lead in both contests before turnovers and inconsistent play general inconsistencies led to their demise. The Vipers made the switch from Luis Perez to Brett Hundley at quarterback last week, and there’s a good chance the UCLA product — and Aaron Rodgers’ former backup — will see most of the snaps on Saturday.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: FX Live Stream

Date: Saturday, March 4

Location: Cashman Field — Las Vegas, NV

Moneyline: Seattle -175, Vegas +150

St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders

The Battlehawks (2-0) and Defenders (2-0) represent two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the XFL. Naturally, something’s gotta give on Sunday. Behind the efficiency of QB A.J. McCarron, the Battlehawks completed a pair of road comebacks to preserve their undefeated record, while the Defenders have held true to their nickname by using solid defense and an all-hands-on-deck rushing attack to grab a pair of wins out of the gate.

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: FX Live Stream

Date: Sunday, March 5

Location: Audi Field — Washington, DC

Moneyline: DC -150, St. Louis +130

Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades

The Guardians (0-2) have had the roughest start of any team, losing both games by at least 28 points. The schedule won’t let up with the Guardians traveling to take on the Renegades (1-1), who will look to bounce back after losing 23-14 at Houston last week. Arlington will start a new quarterback in the process, as former NFL preseason standout Kyle Sloter is taking over under center.

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: FX Live Stream

Date: Sunday, March 5

Location: Choctaw Stadium — Arlington, TX

Moneyline: Arlington -425, Orlando +340

San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks

The Roughnecks (2-0) are one of three undefeated squads in the XFL, and most believe Houston is the team to beat. The Brahmas (1-1) will get that chance after bouncing back with a confident 30-12 win at Orlando last week. The Roughnecks boast an aggressive, stiff defense that leads the league in sacks and tackles for loss. The Brahmas have the league's top rusher in RB Kalen Ballage, and QB Jack Coan is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes through the first two weeks.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Date: Sunday, March 5

Location: TDECU Stadium — Houston, TX

Moneyline: Houston -190, San Antonio +160