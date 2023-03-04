 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for 2023 Pennzoil 400

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023 in Fontana, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR will take over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada this coming weekend. The Cup Series will run the Pennzoil 400 Sunday, March 5. Practice and qualifying will take place the day before on Saturday. Practice is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 2:20 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. Drivers will be split into two groups and will each run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. Group A will be up first, and its five fastest drivers will advance to the final qualifying round. This process repeats with Group B and its five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round. The remaining 10 drivers will set a new fast lap time with the fastest earning pole position for Sunday’s race, with the rest of the starting lineup also being determined.

Kyle Busch has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Sunday’s race installed at +600. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+700), Ross Chastain (+800), Joey Logano (+800), Ryan Blaney (+1000), Denny Hamlin (+1000) and Chase Elliott (+1000). Alex Bowman, who won last year’s race, is a longshot to repeat with +2000 odds.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Pennzoil 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation