NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for 2023 Pennzoil 400

The NASCAR will take over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada this coming weekend. The Cup Series will run the Pennzoil 400 Sunday, March 5. Practice and qualifying will take place the day before on Saturday. Practice is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 2:20 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. Drivers will be split into two groups and will each run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. Group A will be up first, and its five fastest drivers will advance to the final qualifying round. This process repeats with Group B and its five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round. The remaining 10 drivers will set a new fast lap time with the fastest earning pole position for Sunday’s race, with the rest of the starting lineup also being determined.

Kyle Busch has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Sunday’s race installed at +600. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+700), Ross Chastain (+800), Joey Logano (+800), Ryan Blaney (+1000), Denny Hamlin (+1000) and Chase Elliott (+1000). Alex Bowman, who won last year’s race, is a longshot to repeat with +2000 odds.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.