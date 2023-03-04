Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, March 4

Today’s NBA slate features six games that will provide plenty of player props for bettors to consider. Here’s a few we like, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jakob Poeltl over 13.5 points vs. Wizards (-110)

In the contest against the Wizards earlier this week, Poeltl turned in one of his best games of the year, tallying 23 points and 13 rebounds in a loss. With another game against Washington on tap for tonight, Poeltl — who has averaged 15.3 points per game in his eight games with Toronto — should be in line for another big scoring game.

Donovan Mitchell over 25.5 points vs. Pistons (-130)

The lat time Mitchell faced the Pistons in November, he exploded for 32 points in a Cavaliers win. While a lot has changed since then, Mitchell’s production hasn’t. Even if he’s limited by a groin injury, the Pistons allow an average of 25.1 points per game to shooting guards, which should lead to plenty of good looks for the explosive Mitchell.

Joel Embiid over 31.5 points vs. Bucks (-115)

While the Bucks are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, Embiid is a different animal. Not only is he averaging 33 points per game, but he tallied 32 points the last time the Sixers faced off against the Bucks. Embiid always seems to show out in nationally televised games, and should have some added motivation coming off a tough loss to the Mavericks.