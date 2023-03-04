NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 4

Tonight’s NBA slate features six games, which gives us plenty of great value options in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings, $4,800

Barnes has scored 20+ points in Sacramento’s last two games, and could be in line for a big game tonight due to De’Aaron Fox’s status being up in the air. Barnes has averaged 25.4 DKFP this year but has been been on a different level lately, and has averaged 30.3 DKFP over the last 10 games. He should be a lock in every lineup tonight.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,700

Sacramento gives up an average of 22.4 points per game to small forwards (the worst mark in the NBA), so McDaniels should get plenty of good opportunities tonight. He’s gone over 10 points in five of his last six games, and has made multiple three-pointers in six of his last eight games. It’s not a stretch to imagine him getting hot tonight.

Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks, $3,700

After spending the first two months of the season getting his legs underneath him, Ingles has been a key rotation player for the Bucks, as evidenced by his 16 points the last time out against the Magic. While Ingles is only averaging 6.4 points per game this year, he presents a solid DFS value because of everything he does on the court, as he’s averaging 2.9 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game this season.