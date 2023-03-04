Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Wizards on Saturday

After picking up a win over the Toronto Raptors the last time out, the Washington Wizards (30-32) welcome the Raptors (31-33) to Capital One Arena for the final game of their two-game series.

The Wizards will once again be without Monte Morris (back), while Dalano Banton is day-to-day for the Raptors.

Toronto is a 2-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 222.5.

Raptors vs. Wizards, 5 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +2

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Wizards were 2-point favorites on Thursday and went out and won by 11 thanks to big games from Kyle Kuzma (30 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (25 points). While the Raptors defense will have had two days to adjust to the Wizards offense, I’m going with Washington to cover this spread and potentially win outright.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

Earlier this week, the total was 223 and these teams combined for 227 points. While the Wizards might not shoot 46% from three like they did in the previous game, the Raptors probably won’t shoot 27% from three again either. Today’s game should be closer while still having some offensive fireworks. Take the over.