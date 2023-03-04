Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Heat on Saturday

Saturday’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) and the Miami Heat (33-31) features two teams in the middle of the Eastern Conference’s play-in picture, as the Heat currently sit a half-game up on the Hawks for the seventh spot in the standings.

Trae Young played for Atlanta Friday with a groin injury and could sit this one out. The Heat will be without Kyle Lowry (knee), while the status of Nikola Jovic (back) and Omer Yurtseven is unclear after they both missed the Heat’s game. Jimmy Butler could also miss tonight’s game due to knee soreness.

The Heat are 2-5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 225.

Hawks vs. Heat, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +2.5

The Heat have only covered in 36.1% of their games this year, the worst record in the NBA against the spread. While the Hawks aren’t much better (45.2%), they have a better chance to cover against a struggling Heat team, especially if Butler sits on the second night of a back-to-back. The Heat are 4-6 over their last 10 games, with all four of those wins being by four points or less. This’ll probably be a finish everyone sweats out, but give me the Hawks against the number.

Over/Under: Under 225

This is another tough one to predict because of the contrasting styles. While the Heat have the fifth best defense in the NBA, they could be limited if Butler doesn’t play. While the Hawks have the 11th best offense in the NBA, they’re one of the NBA’s more inconsistent teams and are still adjusting to new coach Quin Synder. Take the under here.