Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Bucks on Saturday

Two Eastern Conference juggernauts will face off tonight when the Philadelphia 76ers (40-22) meet the Milwaukee Bucks (45-17) at Fiserv Fourm. The Bucks enter play a game up on the Celtics for the top spot int he Eastern Conference, while the 76ers are in third place five games back of Milwaukee.

Dewayne Dedmon (hip) is questionable for the 76ers, while Wesley Matthews (calf) will be out for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is available after missing the last game due to injury management.

The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 231.

76ers vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +4.5

While this Bucks are one of the NBA’s top teams and are currently in the midst of a 16-game winning streak, this is too many points to give an equally talented Philadelphia team. The 76ers have struggled over the past two weeks but they’ve played better than their record has indicated, and should be focused tonight on national TV after giving up 133 points to the Mavericks earlier this week. While the Bucks won both of their previous two matchups, the 76ers have come along way since then and should keep this game close — if not win outright.

Over/Under: Under 231

This is too many points, as the Sixers have only cleared this total once in their last 10 games, while the Bucks have cleared this total three times over their past 10 games. The Bucks are first in the NBA in defensive rating, while the 76ers are eighth. This under should hit, even if Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo get their fair share of points.