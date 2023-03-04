Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Kings on Saturday

The Sacramento Kings (37-25) will look to continue their rapid ascent in the Western Conference when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-32) to Golden 1 Center tonight. The Kings are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and currently hold the third spot in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves hold the seventh seed and are a half-game back of the Mavericks for the sixth seed.

There’s a chance De’Aaron Fox (wrist) and Richaun Holmes (illness) don’t play for the Kings, while Jaylen Nowell and Karl Anthony-Towns will be out for the Timberwolves.

The Kings are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 237.5.

Timberwolves vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -5

The Kings are the NBA’s top offense this season. While the team has played well as an offensive unit all season, Fox has been on a different level lately, as he’s scored 30+ points in 10 of his last 11 games. He has already cooked the Timberwolves for 29 and 32 points this season. That said, Fox’s status is up in the air due to a wrist injury. For most teams, the absence of a player of Fox’s stature would spell doom. But I’ve still got faith in the Kings to get the job done, thanks in part to the presence of Domantas Sabonis and the prospective offensive production from depth pieces Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes.

Over/Under: Over 237.5

As mentioned above, the Kings offense is the best in the league. That said, they’ve reached a new level lately, scoring 123 points or more in every game of their current five-game winning streak. They also have some holes on defense, and have allowed 115+ points in all of those games. While the Timberwolves boast a top-10 defense in the NBA, tonight’s game should result in a lot of scoring from both squads, even if Fox is out. Take the over, even at a high number.