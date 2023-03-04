Picks, predictions for Iowa State vs. No. 7 Baylor on Saturday, March 4

The No. 7 Baylor Bears will return home for a matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday afternoon from Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The game will get started at noon ET and air on ESPN2.

My college hoops bets went 19-10-2 over 10 days heading into the weekend, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -7.5

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Baylor -345, Iowa State +285

Iowa State (17-12, 8-9 Big 12) will look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss and is coming off a 72-69 home defeat against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday. Gabe Kalscheur scored a game-high 26 points and knocked down five 3-pointers in the loss. The Cyclones rate 28th overall in KenPom with a defense that is eighth in adjusted efficiency, and the offense is 103rd.

Baylor (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) will look for a third straight win after knocking off the Oklahoma State Cowboys 74-68 on the road Monday. LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner both scored team highs with 15 points n the victory. The Bears were without leading scorer Keyonte George, who missed the game with an ankle injury, and Langston Love left the game with an eye injury. The Bears rate 13th overall in KenPom with an offense that rates second in adjusted efficiency, but the defense is 84th.

The Pick: Under 136

These are two completely opposite teams as far as strengths and weaknesses, but neither pushes the pace all that much. The Cyclones are especially slow as they rate 327th in adjusted tempo, while the Bears check in at 221st in that category.