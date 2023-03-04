Picks, predictions for No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday, March 4

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will hit the road for a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. The game will get started at noon ET and can be seen on CBS.

My college hoops bets are 19-10-2 over the last 10 days heading into the weekend, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds

Spread: Alabama -1.5

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Alabama -125, Texas A&M +105

Alabama (26-4, 16-1 SEC) will look to extend its winning streak to five games and is coming off a 90-85 home victory over the Auburn Tigers in overtime Wednesday. Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench to score a game-high 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting with six assists. The Tide rate third overall in KenPom with an offense that is 19th in adjusted efficiency and fifth on the defensive end.

Texas A&M (22-8, 14-3 SEC) won seven of its last eight games including Tuesday’s 69-61 road victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. Tyrece Radford led the way with 13 points on 5-of-20 shooting from the floor with seven rebounds and four assists. Manny Obaseki returned for the first time since early January, though the Aggies were without Dexter Dennis with a knee injury. Texas A&M rates 23rd overall in KenPom including 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 45th on defense.

The Pick: Texas A&M +1.5

The Aggies return home after consecutive road contests, and they can take advantage of a tough betting spot for the Tide. Alabama has been dealing with all sorts of off-the-court issues, and it is coming off an incredible comeback victory over its biggest rival. That’s the perfect recipe for a letdown spot especially as the Tide head into a tough road environment.