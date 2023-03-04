Picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. Michigan State on Saturday, March 4

The Michigan State Spartans are back home to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The game will get started at noon ET and will air on ESPN.

My college hoops picks went 19-10-2 over the last 10 days going into the weekend, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds

Spread: Michigan State -7.5

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: Michigan State -300, Ohio State +250

Ohio State (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) will look to close out the regular season on a three-game winning streak after taking down the Maryland Terrapins at home on Wednesday. Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes in scoring with 16 points with six rebounds. Ohio State will play its fifth game since third-leading scorer and top rebounder Zed Key’s season ended with an injury. The Buckeyes rate 57th in KenPom with an offense that rates 24th in adjusted efficiency, but the defense is 112th in that category.

Michigan State (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) won two of its last three games including Tuesday’s 80-67 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Spartans were led by Joey Hauser, who scored 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc with seven rebounds. Michigan State is 27th in KenPom with an offense that is 47th in adjusted efficiency with a defense that checks in at 33rd.

The Pick: Under 140

The biggest strength in this game is the Buckeyes' offense with the biggest weakness being the Ohio State defense, but Michigan State should be able to keep this game at its pace. The Spartans rate 295th in adjusted tempo, while the Buckeyes don’t like to go up and down the floor too quickly either as they’re 232nd in that stat.