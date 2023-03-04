Picks, predictions for Seton Hall vs. No. 20 Providence on Saturday, March 4

The No. 20 Providence Friars will return home for a matchup with the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday afternoon from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The game will get started at noon ET and can be seen on FOX.

My college basketball bets went 19-10-2 over the last 10 days heading into the weekend, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Seton Hall vs. Providence odds

Spread: Providence -8.5

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: Providence -390, Seton Hall +320

Seton Hall (16-14, 9-10 Big East) lost three games in a row including Tuesday’s 76-72 home loss to the Villanova Wildcats. The Pirates were led by Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 21 points in the defeat. Kadary Richmond missed the last two games with a back injury, and his status is uncertain. The Pirates are 79th in KenPom with an offense that rates 178th in adjusted efficiency with a defense that is 24th.

Providence (21-9, 13-6 Big East) lost two of its last three games including Wednesday’s 94-89 home defeat against the Xavier Musketeers. The Friars were led by Ed Croswell, who scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. Providence rates 31st overall in KenPom with an offense that is 15th in adjusted efficiency and 85th on the defensive end of the floor.

The Pick: Providence -8.5

The Friars are already a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but this is a strong bounce-back spot after falling short against a strong team earlier this week. It’s tough to find where the motivation will come from for Seton Hall especially if it is without Richmond in this contest. Providence has such an advantage on the offensive end that it’s difficult to see the Pirates keeping up in this matchup.