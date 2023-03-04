Picks, predictions for No. 12 Tennessee vs. Auburn on Saturday, March 4

The final day of the SEC regular season schedule will feature the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers hitting the road to battle the Auburn Tigers at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tennessee vs. Auburn odds

Spread: Tennessee -1.5

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Tennessee -120, Auburn +100

Tennessee (23-8, 12-6 SEC) has picked up two straight victories heading into today’s regular-season finale, last pummeling Arkansas 75-57 during Senior Night on Tuesday. The Vols held the lead for the entire evening and stifled the Razorbacks on defense, holding them to just 37% shooting. Olivier Nkamhoua provided 16 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Auburn (19-11, 9-8 SEC) was able to play spoiler on Wednesday, falling in 90-85 overtime loss to Alabama that clinched the Crimson Tide the SEC regular season title. The Tigers had a commanding 17-point lead midway through the second half before the Tide stormed out on an 18-2 run to get back into the contest. Trailing by three late in overtime, KD Johnson missed a layup and that allowed for Alabama’s Brandon Miller to put the game away with a pair of free throws. Johnson led Auburn with 21 points in the loss.

The Pick: Under 131

Both of these teams boast top 25 defenses in adjusted efficiency and that was on full display in an ugly 46-43 Tennessee win one month ago. Despite both teams being involved in relatively high-scoring games in recent weeks, I expect to defense to once again be the domineering factor in this season finale. Take the under on the Plains.