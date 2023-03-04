Picks, predictions for No. 11 Kansas State vs. West Virginia on Saturday, March 4

The No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats will try to clinch the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament when closing the regular season at the West Virginia Mountaineers at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia odds

Spread: West Virginia -4

Over/Under: 150

Moneyline: West Virginia -200, Kansas State +170

Kansas State (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) is riding a four-game win streak heading into today’s finale, last handling Oklahoma in an 85-69 victory on Wednesday. The Wildcats shot 53% from the field throughout the night and that allowed them to gradually pull away from the Sooners throughout the second half. Desi Sills provided 15 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in the loss.

West Virginia (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) is making a late push for an NCAA Tournament consideration and picked up a needed victory in a 72-69 triumph over Iowa State on Monday. The Mountaineers trailed by four with just under four minutes left before breaking off a 9-0 run to pull ahead of the Cyclones. From there, they managed to hold ISU off in the final minute to pick up the dub. Joe Toussaint made an impact off the bench, putting up 19 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Kansas State +4

K-State is riding a wave of momentum heading into today’s regular-season finale and the two-seed in the league tournament is within reach. The ‘Cats’ 13th-ranked defense in adjusted efficiency should be able to combat a Mountaineers offense ranked 17th in the same category. Take Kansas State to cover here and come up with the outright win on the road.