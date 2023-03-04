Picks, predictions for No. 23 Kentucky vs. Arkansas on Saturday, March 4

The final day of the SEC’s regular season schedule will feature the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats hitting the road to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds

Spread: Arkansas -5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -190, Kentucky +160

Kentucky (20-10, 11-6 SEC) had its Senior Night ruined on Wednesday, falling late in a 68-66 loss to Vanderbilt. The Wildcats shot a poor 32.2% from the field throughout the night and found itself in a dogfight late in the second half. Tied at 66, Jordan Wright was able to bury a jumper with three seconds left to put the Commodores on top and hand UK the loss at Rupp Arena. Oscar Tshiebwe provided 21 points and 20 rebounds in the setback.

Arkansas (19-11, 8-9 SEC) also faltered in its midweek matchup, falling at Tennessee 75-57. The Razorbacks trailed for the entire contest and were not able to get into a rhythm on offense, shooting just 37% from the field. Davonte Davis offered up 13 points and six rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Kentucky +5

Kentucky had been rolling prior to Wednesday’s hiccup and could’ve realistically won that game had it not shot 32.2%. The ‘Cats will be matched up against a Razorbacks team boasting the 11th-ranked defense in adjusted efficiency but the presence of Tshiebwe in the middle always gives them a shot at second-chance opportunities. This should be a closer affair than Arkansas’ 88-73 victory on February 7, so take Kentucky to cover here.