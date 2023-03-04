Picks, predictions for No. 22 TCU vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, March 4

The final day of the Big 12 regular season schedule will feature the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs crossing state lines to meet the Oklahoma Sooners at 3 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: TCU -2

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: TCU -135, Oklahoma +115

TCU (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) ruined Texas’ Big 12 title aspirations on Wednesday, downing the Longhorns in a 75-73 victory. The Horned Frogs led the entire way during this matchup, withstanding a late surge to win. They notably dominated on the boards, out-rebounding UT 46-28 during the contest. Damion Baugh led with 24 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for Senior Night.

Oklahoma (14-16, 4-13 Big 12) fell to Kansas State in an 85-69 loss on Wednesday, solidifying itself as the last-place team in the regular season conference standings. The Sooners simply were not able to keep pace with the Wildcats, who gradually pulled away in the second half. Milos Uzan had 20 points and five assists in the loss.

The Pick: TCU -2

TCU buried Oklahoma in a 79-52 victory on January 24 and is in a position to produce a similar result in today’s season finale. The team is trying to position itself for a higher seed in the Big 12 Tournament next week and will most likely be dialed in to pick up one last victory on its way to Kansas City. Take the Horned Frogs to cover and win here