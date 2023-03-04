Picks, predictions for No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 9 Texas on Saturday, March 4

The final day of the Big 12 regular season schedule will feature a top-10 battle as the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks head south to meet the No. 9 Texas Longhorns at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas vs. Texas odds

Spread: Texas -2.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Texas -145, Kansas +125

Kansas (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) has already wrapped up the Big 12 regular season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament. The Jayhawks last prevailed in a 67-63 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday, a game that was a little too close for comfort for the conference champs. Jalen Wilson stepped in the home finale with 21 points and five rebounds in the win.

Texas (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) missed out on an opportunity to make today’s contest a de-facto conference championship game, falling to Baylor last Saturday before getting edged by TCU in a 75-73 setback on Wednesday. The Longhorns trailed the Horned Frogs for the entire contest and despite a late second-half surge, were unable to catch back up to their rivals from Fort Worth. Tyrese Hunter posted 15 points in the loss.

The Pick: Kansas +2.5

Even if they don’t really have anything to play for in regard to the Big 12 Tournament, it’s hard to pick against the Jayhawks right now. They’re rolling on a seven-game win streak heading into this contest, a streak that began with an 88-80 victory over Texas on February 6. Kansas has the slight edge on UT in both offensive and defensive KenPom metrics and that should allow for it to come away with another clutch victory or at the very least, keep things tight. Take KU to cover in Austin.