Picks, predictions for UNLV vs. Nevada on Saturday, March 4

The final day of the Mountain West Conference’s regular season schedule will feature the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels heading north for a rivalry showdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 5 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno, NV, and will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UNLV vs. Nevada odds

Spread: Nevada -8.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Nevada -330, UNLV +275

UNLV (17-12, 6-11 MWC) has dropped three of its last four heading into today’s season finale and last beaten down by Utah State 91-66 on Wednesday. The Runnin’ Rebels shot just 32% from the field compared to the Aggies’ 62% for the evening, falling into a hole and never recovering. EJ Harkless led with 20 points in the win.

Nevada (22-8, 12-5 MWC) got knocked out of MWC regular season conference title contention on Monday, falling to Wyoming in an 80-71 loss. The Wolf Pack led this one get away from them late, getting outscored by the Cowboys 28-15 in the final 10 minutes of action. Jarod Lucas led with 24 points in the setback.

The Pick: Nevada -8.5

Nevada is 18-9-2 against the spread this season, the eighth-best mark in the nation. The Wolf Pack would like to regain some momentum heading into the Mountain West Conference Tournament and I expect this to be a get-right game for the Pack on Senior Day. Lay it with Nevada against its rival from Vegas.