Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, March 4

The Big 12 regular season schedule will officially conclude with the Oklahoma State Cowboys hitting the road to meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: Texas Tech -6.5

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: Texas Tech -250, Oklahoma State +210

Oklahoma State (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) may have played itself out of NCAA Tournament consideration with five straight losses and its latest ‘L’ came in the form on a 74-68 setback against Baylor on Monday. The final score isn’t indicative of how lopsided that matchup had become as the Cowboys trailed by 19 with just over five minutes left in the contest. John-Michael Wright put up 17 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Texas Tech (16-14, 5-12 Big 12) is also fighting for its NCAA Tournament lives and dropped its second straight in a 67-63 loss against Kansas on Tuesday. The Red Raiders hung tough with the Jayhawks and trailed by one inside of the final minute. However, a few clutch layups and free throws allowed for the defending champs to ward off Tech at home. Fardaws Aimaq had 13 points and 18 rebounds in the setback.

The Pick: Under 140

The first battle between these two squads saw OSU defeat Tech 71-68 on February 8 and the total could be similar if not lower in this matchup. Both of these teams have top 50 defenses in adjusted efficiency and I anticipate this being a Saturday night slugfest as they both prepare for their first round game in the league tournament, possibly against each other. Take the under.