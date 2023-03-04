Picks, predictions for No. 25 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Miami on Saturday, March 4

The ACC regular season championship will come down to one matchup in south Florida on Saturday as the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers hit the road to battle the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes for the crown at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL, and will air on the ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Pittsburgh vs. Miami odds

Spread: Miami -6.5

Over/Under: 153.5

Moneyline: Miami -265, Pittsburgh +225

Pitt (21-9, 14-5 ACC) missed a prime opportunity to guarantee itself at least a share of the league title on Wednesday, suffering a costly 88-81 loss to Notre Dame. The Panthers fell behind in the back end of the first half and could not dig themselves out of the hole. The Fighting Irish went up by as much as 20 in the second half, maintaining control and clinching a win in head coach Mike Brey’s final home game. As for Pitt, Blake Hinson provided 15 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Miami (23-6, 14-5 ACC) also squandered a prime opportunity with a bad loss last Saturday, falling to rival Florida State 85-84 on a buzzer beater. The Hurricanes had a 23-point lead at halftime and seemed destined for a blowout victory over one of the bottom half teams in the leagues. However, the Seminoles chipped away and chipped away at the deficit throughout the second half before eventually catching up with the Canes in the final minutes. After a Jordan Miller three put UM up with five seconds left, FSU’s Matthew Cleveland buried a trey of his own at the horn to stun the Miami. Miller led with 21 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Pitt +6.5

Pitt boasts the fifth-best record against the spread in the nation at 20-9-1 and its been hard to bet against them in that regard this year. This is projected to be an offensive sprint and the Panthers have the personnel to keep up with the Hurricanes. That doesn’t even mention the fact that they previously toppled Miami in a 71-68 victory on January 28. I expect this to be a fun, close matchup that will be decided in the final minute, so take Pitt to cover as a road underdog.