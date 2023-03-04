Picks, predictions for Duke vs. North Carolina on Saturday, March 4

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host the Duke Blue Devils in the regular-season finale on Saturday, March 4. Tip-off from Chapel Hill, NC is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Duke vs. North Carolina odds

Spread: North Carolina -3

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: North Carolina -140, Duke +120

North Carolina (19-11, 11-9 ACC) is very much on the NCAA Tournament bubble. A win over rival Duke would have the Tar Heels feeling less on the chopping block. UNC has won three straight games, most recently beating the Florida State Seminoles 77-66 on Monday. RJ Davis led the way with 19 points while Pete Nance turned in a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) for the Tar Heels.

Duke (22-8, 13-6 ACC) currently holds a five game winning streak, and three of those victories were by 16 or more points. Most recently, the Blue Devils outlasted the NC State Wolfpack 71-67 on Tuesday. Jeremy Roach came up big with 20 points while Kyle Filipowski had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Pick: North Carolina -2.5

Duke won the first meeting between these two sides (63-57) at home on Feb. 4. However, playing on the road against a North Carolina team that is fighting for an NCAA Tournament appearance will be a different story. The Tar Heels haven’t been very consistent this season, but they hold plenty of confidence after beating No. 13 Virginia last weekend. Role players like Nance and Davis are stepping up at the right time, and this looks like a UNC team poised to go on another March run.