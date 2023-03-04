Picks, predictions for No. 14 UConn vs. Villanova on Saturday, March 4

The UConn Huskies will hit the road to face the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, March 4. Tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. while airing on FOX. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UConn vs. Villanova odds

Spread: UConn -2.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: UConn -140, Villanova +120

UConn (23-7, 12-7 Big East) has won four in a row, most recently blowing out DePaul 88-59 on Wednesday. Adama Sanogo led the Huskies with 26 points in only 23 minutes of action. That marks three straight games where UConn has scored at least 87 points. Sanogo contributed at least 16 points in each of those contests.

Villanova (16-14, 10-9 Big East) is heating up with six wins in its last seven tries. However, the Wildcats are still considered to be on the outside looking into the NCAA Tournament. Villanova will likely need to beat UConn and make an extended run in the Big East Tournament to be considered for an at-large ticket to the Big Dance. Forward Eric Dixon has been the Wildcats’ difference-maker lately, posting 18 or more points in four of the last six games.

The Pick: Villanova ML +120

Villanova needs this game much more than UConn, and that could lead to a gap in energy between these teams. Both sides have been playing quality basketball in the last few weeks, but expect the Wildcats to come out with a little more “pep” in this home contest. The last time Villanova played in the Wells Fargo Center, it jumped all over the NCAA Tournament bound Creighton Bluejays. The Wildcats are live to win this game, and it’s nice to get plus-money odds on the Villanova moneyline.