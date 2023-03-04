Picks, predictions for Boise State vs. Utah State on Saturday, March 4

The Utah State Aggies will host the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, March 4. Tip-off from Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, UT is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Boise State vs. Utah State odds

Spread: Utah State -4.5

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: USU -205, BSU +175

Utah State (23-7, 12-5 MWC) is very much on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Aggies will likely need a win on Saturday and a few more in the Mountain West Tournament to be considered for an at-large bid. Utah State has won four in a row, most recently blowing out UNLV 91-66 on Wednesday. Steven Ashworth led the Aggies with 27 points and seven assists.

Boise State (23-7, 13-4 MWC) is brimming with confidence after winning five of its last six games. The Broncos outlasted No. 18 San Diego State 66-60 on Tuesday. Max Rice poured in 26 points for Boise State while Tyson Degenhart had 14 points in the win. The Broncos are considered to be another “bubble team” for the NCAA Tournament, although their position seems safer that Utah State.

The Pick: Boise State +4.5

You could argue that Utah State needs this win more than Boise State. In reality, both squads are on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and they know it. Utah State should bring plenty of energy at home, but the Broncos have been the superior side all season, even beating USU by 23 earlier this season. This is a nice spot to back the more talented team while getting more than one possession.