Picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. USC on Saturday, March 4

In the second of two matchups featuring teams from both Southern California and the Grand Canyon State on Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils will head to Los Angeles to battle the USC Trojans (21-9) at the Galen Center. This game will be nationally televised on FS1 with tipoff is slated for 11 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona State vs. USC odds

Spread: USC -5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: USC -205, Arizona State +175

Having faced off already once this year, USC (21-9, 13-6 Pac-12) went to Tempe and bested Arizona State (20-10, 11-8 Pac-12) 77-69 back on January 21. As it is now, many consider this USC-team to be the third-most talented in the Pac-12 conference, which is still a strong claim considering the schools at the top. For Arizona State, they have had a mostly solid season highlighted by a recent half-court buzzer beater over rival-Arizona in Tucson. Something tells me ASU supporters will remember that one forever.

With the Trojans and Sun Devils sitting at third and fourth in the Pac-12 (1.0 game apart) respectively, both sides have pivotal seeding to play for. With the conference tournament in “Fabulous” Las Vegas on the horizon, a win for either school on Saturday night will loom large.

The Pick: USC -5

USC’s last 10 victories have come by at least six points, so it is used to winning comfortably in Pac-12 action. Expect the Trojans to grab some momentum heading into next week’s Pac-12 Tournament by picking up a comfortable victory at home on Saturday. Take SC to cover here.