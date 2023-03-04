When is the 2023 Revolution pay-per-view?

AEW will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Revolution coming live from the Chase Center in San Francisco. This event will take place on Sunday, March 5 and the main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

Revolution is the company’s annual spring pay-per-view and this year’s show will be the fourth edition of the event. This year’s show is an eight-match that will be headlined by AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. The concept is simple as whoever can pick up the most falls in the 60-minute time period will be declared the winner.

The show will also feature four other title bouts as well as Jon Moxley blowing off his heated rivalry with “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Death match.

Revolution info

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming site: Bleacher Report ($50)