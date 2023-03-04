What is Tag Team boxing? Misfits Boxing, Dazn X Series 005 undercard bout explained

MF & DAZN: X Series has quite the surprise for crossover boxing fans this weekend, as the first ever tag team boxing match will take place this Saturday, March 4. The matchup will feature Los Pineda Coladas taking on Ice Poseidon and Anthony Vargas in a light heavyweight matchup.

We’ll provide a quick breakdown and takeaways from the unorthodox match slated to take place.

Tag Team Rules

Referees will have to allow a break in the match where a boxer can then tag their teammate glove to glove into the ring. Immediately following the tag, an opponent must follow the instructions of the referee and keep a space away from both the current competitor and the sub. Once the substitution has been made, the fight will continue at the instruction of the referee. There are no limits to the amount of tags that can be made.

The ref is allowed to “call time, warn or take a point from a Tag Team that is (i) purposely delaying or slowing down the Substitution process and/or (ii) repeatedly Tagging without any major action occurring.”

In terms of winning the fight, both fighters on the team will be judged as one fighter. In addition, “if a member of a Tag Team is knocked out or a technical knockout is ruled by the referee, the other Tag Team shall win the Tag Team Bout.”

DAZN has released the full rules here.

How to watch Los Pineda Coladas vs. Ice Poseidon/ Anthony Vargas

The X Series 005 card is set to being at 2 p.m. ET, as ring walks for this fight is scheduled for a little after 4:01 p.m. ET and will be streaming on DAZN.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.