Calling all Bostonians in search of a good time!

DraftKings is hosting a New State Launch Party for Massachusetts this Saturday in Boston at 12pm ET.

Head to 82 Causeway Street in Boston starting at 12pm for the party! You can watch March Madness, see a variety of celebrities and more!

If you’re not able to make it for this party, don’t stress. There could be more in the near future...