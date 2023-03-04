 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings is Hosting a Boston Pregame Party for Bruins vs. Oilers on March 9

Looking for a good time and a shot at free DraftKings merch? Head to the DraftKings Boston Pregame Party for Bruins-Oilers this Thursday!

Calling all Bruins fans and Bostonians in search of a good time!

DraftKings is hosting a Boston Pregame Party this Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stats.

Head to 77 Dorchester St. before the puck drops for Bruins-Oilers to get in on the action. The first 50 people who arrive will also earn free DraftKings swag.

If you’re not able to make it for this pregame party, don’t stress. There could be more in the near future...

