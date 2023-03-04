 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings is Hosting a Boston Pregame Party for Celtics vs. Knicks on March 5

Looking for a good time and a shot at free DraftKings merch? Head to the DraftKings Boston Pregame Party for Celtics-Knicks this Sunday!

By DK Playbook

Calling all Celtics fans and Bostonians in search of a good time!

DraftKings is hosting a Boston Pregame Party this Sunday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. ET at The Harp.

Head to 85 Causeway Street before the Celtics tip off against the Knicks to get in on the action. The first 50 people who arrive will also earn free DraftKings swag.

If you’re not able to make it for this pregame party, don’t stress. There could be more in the near future...

