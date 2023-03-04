Jay Swingler vs. NichLmao fight time, live stream, more for X Series 005 bout

Misfits and DAZN return with their latest X Series 005 boxing event on Saturday, March 4. This is where names like KSI, the Paul brothers, and other trending content creators started their boxing careers. This weekend the card features social media influencers from TikTok, Instagram, and OnlyFans getting their opportunity to face off in the ring.

The main event will feature UK YouTuber Jay Swingler (1-1) and Nicholai Perrett aka NichLmao squaring off in a super middleweight fight.

There are no odds at DraftKings Sportsbook because this is a celebrity boxing event.

How to watch Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett

The X Series 005 card is set to being at 2 p.m. ET, as main event ring walks scheduled for a little after 5 p.m. ET and will be streaming on DAZN.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Swingler’s debut fight in the X Series was a knock out against Chad Lebaron at MF & DAZN: X Series 002 last October. Swingler lost his debut to AnEsonGib in 2018.

Perrett is making his boxing debut as the Singaporean YouTuber is looking to pull off an upset in first appearance in crossover boxing.

Full card for Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett