Full undercard for Misfits Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett X Series 005 fight

Misfits and DAZN return with their X Series 005 card, taking place which is set to being at 2 p.m. ET, as main event ring walks scheduled for a little after 5 p.m. ET and it will be streaming on DAZN.

This weekend content creators from all over the social media world are set to showcase their talent in the ring. Here you can witness trending personalities from apps like TikTok, Instagram, and OnlyFans get a chance to demonstrate their boxing skills.

The main event features UK YouTuber Jay Swingler (1-1) facing off against Nicholai Perrett aka NichLmao, who will be making his celebrity boxing debut in a super middleweight clash. In the co-main event Deen the Great (2-0) and Pully Arif fight for the MF Lightweight title. An additional title will be on the line as Astrid Wett and A.J. Bunker face off for the vacant women’s MF Flyweight championship.

There are no odds at DraftKings Sportsbook because this is a celebrity boxing event.

Full Card for Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett