John Battaglia Memorial Stakes 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses, odds for Kentucky Derby prep race

March has arrived and the road to the Kentucky Derby will pick up steam this month. The Championship Series events get underway this weekend, but we also have one last select prep event with 20 points going to the winner.

The John Battaglia Memorial Stakes takes place Saturday, March 4 with a late evening post time at Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky. Things get started at 9:25 p.m. ET and the race will air on Racetrack Television Network.

This race will fly under the radar in part because it’s on a synthetic Tapeta Footings surface rather than dirt, and in part because of the limited points offering. However, this race is a little more notable this year because a year ago, Rich Strike raced in it — finishing fourth — ahead of his stunning 80/1 win at the Kentucky Derby.

Gilmore is the morning line favorite at 3/1, and is followed by Bromley (5/1) and Scoobie Quando and American Speed (6/1). Gilmore is racing for the first time outside of California. Bromley won a shorter race at Turfway in December, but struggled in his first 1 1/16th mile race.

Saturday’s winner claims 20 points toward Kentucky Derby standings, second place claims eight points, third place claims six points, fourth place claims four points, and fifth place claims two points.

How to watch John Battaglia Memorial Stakes

Date: Saturday, March 4

Post time: 9:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Racetrack Television Network

Live stream: N/A

Horses racing + morning-line odds

Good Heart: 20/1

Aristocracy: 8/1

Gilmore: 3/1

Scoobie Quando: 6/1

Accident: 30/1

American Speed: 6/1

Eyes On The King: 15/1

Miranda Rights: 8/1

Freezing Point: 12/1

Bromley: 5/1

Moon Landing: 12/1

Congruent: 10/1

Ironsides: 20/1

Clear the Air: 8/1