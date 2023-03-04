Fountain of Youth Stakes 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses, odds for Kentucky Derby prep race

The Kentucky Derby is two months away, but the first weekend of March brings a huge tripleheader of races that will impact the points race for the Run for the Roses. The day concludes with the Fountain of Youth Stakes, run at Gulfstream Park.

The post time for the 2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes is 5:43 p.m. ET. CNBC is broadcasting two hours of horse racing on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. and wrapping with this race. The top five finishers earn points in the Kentucky Derby standings with first place claiming 50 points.

There will be more important races later in March and April, but this is an historic one. Five times, a horse has completed the double of winning this race and the Derby. The most recent horse to accomplish that was Orb in 2013.

Forte is a sizable morning line favorite with 7/5 odds, which makes sense given his status as one of the early favorites to win at Churchill Downs in May. He comes into the race ranked third in points with wins at the Breeders’ Futurity last October and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November. Blazing Sevens follows with 7/2 odds and General Jim is 6/1.

How to watch 2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes

Date: Saturday, March 4

Track: Gulfstream Park; Hallandale Beach, FL

Post time: 5:43 p.m. ET

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: CNBC Live TV

Horses racing + odds

General Jim: 6/1

Legacy Isle: 20/1

Shadow Dragon: 12/1

Forte: 7/5

Il Miracolo: 30/1

Blazing Sevens: 7/2

Mage: 8/1

Rocket Can: 8/1

Cyclone Mischief: 12/1

Dangerous Ride: 30/1