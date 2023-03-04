San Felipe at Santa Anita 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses, odds for Kentucky Derby prep race

The prep period for the 2023 Kentucky Derby continues with a busy Saturday of racing across the country. One notable race is the San Felipe at Santa Anita, which is one of three races in the first leg of the Derby points Championship series.

The post time for the 2023 San Felipe at Santa Anita is 5:27 p.m. ET. CNBC is broadcasting a tripleheader of Derby points races, with this marking the second notable race on the slate. The top five finishers earn points in the Kentucky Derby standings. The winner earns 50 points, second claims 20, third claims 15, fourth claims ten, and fifth claims five.

National Treasure comes into the race as a 3/1 morning line favorite. He has four races under his belt since last September, winning at 6 1⁄ 2 furlongs, a second and a third place finish at 1 1/16th miles, and a third place finish in January in a mile. All four have been on fast dirt tracks. Practical Move follows at 4/1, and Geaux Rocket Ride and Skinner are 5/1

How to watch 2023 San Felipe at Santa Anita

Date: Saturday, March 4

Track: Santa Anita; Arcadia, CA

Post time: 5:27 p.m. ET

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: CNBC Live TV

Horses racing + odds

Chase the Chaos: 12/1

National Treasure: 3/1

Practical Move: 4/1

Bluegrass Go Go: 50/1

Genius Jimmy: 20/1

Crytpo Ride: Scratched

Hejazi: 7/2

Geaux Rocket Ride: 5/1

Fort Bragg: 8/1

Skinner: 5/1

Mr. Fisk: 15/1