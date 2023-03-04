Gotham Stakes 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses, odds for Kentucky Derby prep race

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is still two months away, but the race to gain a spot in the most famous horse race in the world is heating up. The dawn of March brings with it the Championship series events in the points race. There will be two legs, and the third race in the first series is the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct.

The post time for the 2023 Gotham Stakes is 4:56 p.m. ET. CNBC is broadcasting a tripleheader of Derby points races, opening with this race. The top five finishers claim points in the Derby standings. Saturday’s winner claims 50 points, second gets 20, third gets 15, fourth gets ten, and fifth gets five.

Eyeing Clover is the morning line favorite at 4/1, followed by Slip Mahoney (5/1) and Carmel Road and Lugan Knight (both 6/1). Eyeing Clover is a three-year old colt that has is two-for-two at six furlongs. This will be the longest race he’s run, and thus offers a big test in his development ahead of the Run for the Roses.

How to watch 2023 Gotham Stakes

Date: Saturday, March 4

Track: Aqueduct, New York City

Post time: 4:56 p.m. ET

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: CNBC Live TV

Horses racing + odds

Clear the Air: 30/1

Howgreatisnate: 10/1

Mr. Swagger: 10/1

Uncorrelated: 10/1

Carmel Road: 6/1

General Banker: 30/1

Transect: 15/1

Fort Warren: 12/1

Clubhouse: 20/1

Lugan Knight: 6/1

Slip Mahoney: 5/1

Raise Cain: 30/1

Eyeing Clover: 4/1

Recruiter: 12/1

Radio Red: 50/1