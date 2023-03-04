How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 36

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 36. Wrexham will take on Maidenhead United in a rare Saturday afternoon contest for the side.

Wrexham AFC vs. Maidenhead United

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham have won four straight matches in league play and find themselves at the top of the National League table with a game in hand on second-place Notts County. Wrexham are only one point ahead of Notts County, so they’ll have to keep up this momentum.

Maidenhead United currently sit 14th in the table but have won their last three matches in league play. They most recently got a 2-1 win Tuesday over Dag & Red.

This is the second meeting between the two sides this season. Wrexham won the first match 1-0 back in November thanks to a goal from Aaron Hayden in the 30th minute.