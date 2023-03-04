 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 36

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Saturday’s match against Maindenhead United.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wrexham v Woking - Vanarama National League
The autographs of Wrexham AFC club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds on a wall of the Turf pub during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Woking at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales on February 14, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 36. Wrexham will take on Maidenhead United in a rare Saturday afternoon contest for the side.

Wrexham AFC vs. Maidenhead United

Date: Saturday, March 4
Time: 12:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham have won four straight matches in league play and find themselves at the top of the National League table with a game in hand on second-place Notts County. Wrexham are only one point ahead of Notts County, so they’ll have to keep up this momentum.

Maidenhead United currently sit 14th in the table but have won their last three matches in league play. They most recently got a 2-1 win Tuesday over Dag & Red.

This is the second meeting between the two sides this season. Wrexham won the first match 1-0 back in November thanks to a goal from Aaron Hayden in the 30th minute.

