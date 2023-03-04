Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Khris Middleton headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 4

We’ve got just six games on tap for Saturday in the NBA, with ABC’s primetime game headlining the slate. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 4

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - OUT

Alec Burks (foot) - OUT

The Pistons are in tank mode, with Bogdanovic and Burks both sitting out. Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman are excellent value plays, while Jaden Ivey and Hamidou Diallo will likely get the most shots up overall.

Donovan Mitchell (groin) - avaiable

Mitchell popped up on the injury report but is good to go for this division contest.

Trae Young (groin) - TBD

Dejounte Murray (injury management) - TBD

John Collins (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Hawks handle their key guys on the second night of a back-to-back. Young is the most likely to sit after playing with a groin injury Friday.

Jimmy Butler (knee) - TBD

Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD

Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD

Butler is most likely to sit on the second night of a back-to-back with his knee issue. Herro and Adebayo might also rest.

Keldon Johnson (foot) - doubtful

Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT

Malaki Branham (back) - questionable

Doug McDermott (thumb) - OUT

Jeremy Sochan is an excellent fantasy/DFS play for the tanking Spurs. Branham is a good value option as well if he does suit up.

Khris Middleton (knee) - available

After missing the team’s last game, Middleton is available for this massive Eastern Conference showdown.

Anthony Edwards (injury management) - TBD

Rudy Gobert (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Timberwolves handle key guys on the second night of a back-to-back.

De’Aaron Fox (wrist) - TBD

Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD

Fox returned after missing just one game, but he could sit on the second night of a back-to-back. Sabonis might also get a rest for the Kings, who have held their own near the top of the West despite plenty of skepticism.