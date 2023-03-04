Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Khris Middleton headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 4

We’ve got just six games on tap for Saturday in the NBA, with ABC’s primetime game headlining the slate. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 4
Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT
Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT
Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - OUT
Alec Burks (foot) - OUT
The Pistons are in tank mode, with Bogdanovic and Burks both sitting out. Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman are excellent value plays, while Jaden Ivey and Hamidou Diallo will likely get the most shots up overall.
Donovan Mitchell (groin) - avaiable
Mitchell popped up on the injury report but is good to go for this division contest.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
Trae Young (groin) - TBD
Dejounte Murray (injury management) - TBD
John Collins (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Hawks handle their key guys on the second night of a back-to-back. Young is the most likely to sit after playing with a groin injury Friday.
Jimmy Butler (knee) - TBD
Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD
Bam Adebayo (injury management) - TBD
Butler is most likely to sit on the second night of a back-to-back with his knee issue. Herro and Adebayo might also rest.
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
Keldon Johnson (foot) - doubtful
Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT
Malaki Branham (back) - questionable
Doug McDermott (thumb) - OUT
Jeremy Sochan is an excellent fantasy/DFS play for the tanking Spurs. Branham is a good value option as well if he does suit up.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Khris Middleton (knee) - available
After missing the team’s last game, Middleton is available for this massive Eastern Conference showdown.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
Anthony Edwards (injury management) - TBD
Rudy Gobert (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Timberwolves handle key guys on the second night of a back-to-back.
De’Aaron Fox (wrist) - TBD
Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD
Fox returned after missing just one game, but he could sit on the second night of a back-to-back. Sabonis might also get a rest for the Kings, who have held their own near the top of the West despite plenty of skepticism.