Updated F1 World Championship odds heading into 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

With the green flag set to drop on the new Formula 1 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, March 5, we’ve seen a shift in the title odds since first opening back in November of last year.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is still the favorite at -175, which has changed from -140 from the opening odds. Verstappen and his teammate, Sergio Perez, will be in the first and second spots on the grid for Sunday’s race.

One of the biggest movers on the board was Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin. He jumped from having the eighth-best odds at +20000 to second at +650. Alonso, who’ll be racing in his 20th season with F1, had a scorching practice on Friday, and he finished Saturday’s qualifiers with the fifth spot on the pole at Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who’s seeking a record-breaking eighth championship, slipped from having the second-best odds, +200, to the third spot, at +850. George Russell, the other Mercedes driver, went from +850 to +1800 since the opening lines were revealed. Russell and Hamilton sit sixth and seventh on the pole for Bahrain, respectively.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who has the third spot on pole for Sunday’s race, now has the fourth-best odds among drivers at +850. While his line hasn’t moved from where it opened, both Alonso and Hamiton are now ahead of him. Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, saw his line slip from +2500 to +2800.

Here are the current odds for Formula 1 World Championship, via DraftKings Sportsbook.