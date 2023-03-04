Video of Will Levis adding mayo to coffee re-circulates during NFL Combine weekend

NFL prospects have to deal with a lot of things during the NFL Combine. They have to get measured, interview with teams and go through drills with the world watching. For Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, he had an added wrinkle to deal with. A video from 2022 of the QB adding mayonnaise to his coffee has resurfaced. I had to watch it, so now you have to too.

Kentucky QB Will Lewis really puts mayonnaise in his coffee pic.twitter.com/gGzDls658c — MaximBet (@MaximBetUSA) July 23, 2022

Listen, you can do what you want. You can add milk from the rarest of nuts to your coffee or stir it with a cinnamon stick, but we have to draw a line somewhere. There is no way that tastes good. I love adding mayo to things. I dip my fries in mayo! Never, ever times infinity would I ever voluntarily do this. Whether this means Levis needs to see a doctor, go to jail, or just automatically be sent to the USFL for his actions is up to you to decide.

Levis had been considered a top prospect in this year’s draft and a first-round talent. He spent four seasons between Penn State and Kentucky. Levis played in 38 career games and totaled 5,876 yards with 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Despite being an avid Mayo aficionado, Levis never got the chance to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in college. Even if he doesn’t have the stats of other quarterbacks in the draft class, he has been praised for his mechanics. It remains to be seen how far this video will drop his draft stock, but we will find out come April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.