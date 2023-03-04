What West Virginia’s win over Kansas State means for Big 12, NCAA Tournaments

The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats 89-81 in each team’s final regular season game of the 2022-23 season. This victory sets WVU up for success in the Big XII tourney as well as the Big Dance. With the win, they remain at eighth in Big XII standings, but if Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State later on Saturday, WVU could move into seventh place under Big XII tiebreaker rules.

Seeds 1 through 6 are the only ones receive a bye to the second round in the Big XII Conference Tournament, so the Mountaineers are not eligible for that, but they could move up one seed.

West Virginia was listed in ESPN’s Last Four Byes ahead of this game, and a win over a top-15 team should cement their spot in the NCAA Tournament for the time being. The Mountaineers are projected to be a No. 11 seed in the tournament, but their performance in the conference tournament could affect that placement.