Anthony Richardson’s odds to be first pick improve with strong NFL Combine

The Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is having an amazing 2023 NFL Combine. He has set combine records for broad jump at 10’9” and vertical jump at 40.5” while putting up the fourth-fastest 40 time at 4.44. He did all of this weighing in 244 pounds!

His showing so far has seen him pass Ohio St. quarterback C.J. Stroud in the odds to be the first pick over at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds have been steadily moving up, but he was behind Bryce Young, Stroud and Will Levis before the Combine. He now sits at +350 to be the first player selected in the 2023 Draft, while Young is still the favorite at -200.

He still has passing drills and if he does well on those, his odds could move even more. But there will still be plenty of doubt based on his passing ability on tape. Some scouts see good traits with plenty of room to improve while others just see trouble on the horizon for an NFL team. But, there’s no doubt he will get his shot in the NFL and appears to be a lock to be drafted in the first round now.