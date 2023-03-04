Full list of every automatic bid into 2023 NCAA Tournament

March Madness is upon us and college basketball takes center stage with the 2023 NCAA Tournament right around the corner.

Conference tournaments are officially underway and some teams will realize their NCAA tourney dreams while others will be going home empty handed. The winners of these league tournaments will get automatic bids to the big dance later in the month, meaning a grand total of 32 teams will be guaranteed a spot in the field of 68. Whether you’re a blue blood in a league like the Big 12 or a small school in a league like the MAAC, it’s simple. Cut down the nets in your conference tourney and you’ll guarantee yourself a shot at competing for the national championship on the sport’s grandest stage.

Below, we’ll keep track on all of the conference tournament winners that have earned themselves automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness: NCAA Tournament automatic bids

Southeast Missouri State, Ohio Valley Conference