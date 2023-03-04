Tennessee Tech forces OT in OVC championship game [VIDEO]

Tennessee Tech almost punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament in dramatic fashion...almost.

In the waning moments of regulation in Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference Championship Game against Southeast Missouri State, Diante Wood caught a crosscourt pass, turned around, and buried a three to send the Golden Eagles to the big dance! Except he didn’t. His foot was on the line and it only counted for two, thus sending the game into overtime.

THIS IS MARCH!! TENNESSEE TECH SENDS THE GAME TO OT ON THIS SHOT!



OVC NCAAT Berth on the line! TTU vs SEMO!



pic.twitter.com/qgsCKH0FJ8 — T3 Bracketology™️ (@TBracketology) March 5, 2023

Ugh, he pulled a Kevin Durant.If you remember a few years ago, Durant buried what initially looked like the game-winning three against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But after further review, it was determined his toe was barely on the line, resulting in only a two that sent the game into OT. That’s what we got in the OVC finale on Saturday.

Still, if this is a sign of what’s to come over the next few weeks, we’re in for a fun tournament season.