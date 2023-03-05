 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Post-Combine NFL Mock Draft

We break down our predictions for the first round of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft

By Lance Cartelli
Georgia v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Combine is in the books. And, you know what that means, right? More mock drafts!

We’ve decyphered all the noise from the annual Underwear Olympics — including where the four first-round QBs will land and if Jalen Carter’s legal drama will impact his draft stock.

Below, we’ve found the perfect marriage for your favorite prospect and team. Enjoy what will certainly be the only mock draft you’ll need for draft season.

  1. Chicago Bears - Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
  2. Houston Texans - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
  3. Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
  4. Indianapolis Colts - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos) - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
  6. Detroit Lions (via Rams) - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
  7. Las Vegas Raiders - Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State
  8. Atlanta Falcons - Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
  9. Carolina Panthers - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints) - Devon Witherspoon, DB, Illinois
  11. Tennessee Titans - Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia
  12. Houston Texans (via Browns) - Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU
  13. New York Jets - Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
  14. New England Patriots - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
  15. Green Bay Packers - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
  16. Washington Commanders - Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt
  18. Detroit Lions - Joey Porter, Jr., DB, Penn State
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
  20. Seattle Seahawks - Jordan Addison, WR, USC
  21. Los Angeles Chargers - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
  22. Baltimore Ravens - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
  23. Minnesota Vikings - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars - Clark Phillips III, DB, Utah
  25. New York Giants - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
  26. Dallas Cowboys - Anton Harrison, OL, Oklahoma
  27. Buffalo Bills - Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern
  28. Cincinnati Bengals - Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers) - Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
  30. Philadelphia Eagles - O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
  31. Kansas City Chiefs - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

