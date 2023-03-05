The 2023 NFL Combine is in the books. And, you know what that means, right? More mock drafts!
We’ve decyphered all the noise from the annual Underwear Olympics — including where the four first-round QBs will land and if Jalen Carter’s legal drama will impact his draft stock.
Below, we’ve found the perfect marriage for your favorite prospect and team. Enjoy what will certainly be the only mock draft you’ll need for draft season.
- Chicago Bears - Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
- Houston Texans - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos) - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
- Detroit Lions (via Rams) - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Las Vegas Raiders - Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State
- Atlanta Falcons - Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
- Carolina Panthers - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints) - Devon Witherspoon, DB, Illinois
- Tennessee Titans - Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia
- Houston Texans (via Browns) - Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU
- New York Jets - Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
- New England Patriots - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- Green Bay Packers - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
- Washington Commanders - Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt
- Detroit Lions - Joey Porter, Jr., DB, Penn State
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Seattle Seahawks - Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- Los Angeles Chargers - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- Minnesota Vikings - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Clark Phillips III, DB, Utah
- New York Giants - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
- Dallas Cowboys - Anton Harrison, OL, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills - Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern
- Cincinnati Bengals - Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland
- New Orleans Saints (via 49ers) - Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
- Philadelphia Eagles - O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
- Kansas City Chiefs - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State