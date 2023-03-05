2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Bijan Robinson measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine marks the first occasion in which scouts, and fans, can get a first glimpse at some of the top prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Among the blue-chip talents in this year’s class is running back Bijan Robinson out of Texas, who is widely regarded as the top tailback of this year’s prospects.

How, when to watch Bijan Robinson at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday March 4 & Sunday March 5

TV coverage drills: Sunday March 5, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Robinson was the first consensus All-American running back out of Texas since Ricky Williams and finished eighth in the 2022 Heisman voting. He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top runner, totaling 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. Robinson’s impact on the Longhorns was felt at the onset, having won the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020 and graduating to first-team All-Conference honors as a true sophomore. In his three seasons with Texas, he totaled 3,410 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, and eight receiving touchdowns.

