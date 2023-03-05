2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Jahmyr Gibbs measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine takes place from Lucas Oil Stadium and marks the first glimpse at potential franchise-changing prospects for a number of NFL teams. Adding a young prospect in the backfield has proven to be a valuable strategy for a number of front offices, and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs figures to be a name to watch throughout the combine.

How, when to watch Jahmyr Gibbs at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday March 4 & Sunday March 5

TV coverage drills: Sunday March 5, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Gibbs brings three years of collegiate experience as he enters the NFL Draft, finishing with a career 2,132 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, and eight receiving touchdowns. He played two seasons with Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama last season, recording 151 carries, 926 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per rush, seven rushing touchdowns, 44 receptions, 444 receiving yards, and three touchdown catches with the Crimson Tide. While in the backfield for Alabama, he helped lead them to 11 wins as well as a victory in the Sugar Bowl.

