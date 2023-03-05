Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament

The Big Ten Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Sunday, March 12 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Seeds 11 through 14 will play in the first round, while seeds 5 through 10 will get a bye to the second round and seeds 1 through 4 move to the quarterfinals. The Big Ten tournament winner will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but as one of the sport’s strongest conferences this season, we can expect to see plenty of Big Ten representation in March Madness this year as teams earn at-large bids. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects that nine teams from the Big Ten will go dancing — the most teams of any conference in the sport.
2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 8 First Round
Game 1: No. 13 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Game 2: No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Nebraska, 9 p.m., BTN
March 9 Second Round
Game 3: No. 9 Rutgers vs. No. 8 Michigan, noon, BTN
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Game 5: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 Maryland, 9:00 p.m., BTN
March 10 Quarterfinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Purdue, noon, BTN
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 2 Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 3 Indiana, 9:00 p.m., BTN
March 11 Semifinals
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., CBS
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., CBS
March 12 Championship
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 3:30 p.m., CBS