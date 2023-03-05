Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament

The Big Ten Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Sunday, March 12 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Seeds 11 through 14 will play in the first round, while seeds 5 through 10 will get a bye to the second round and seeds 1 through 4 move to the quarterfinals. The Big Ten tournament winner will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but as one of the sport’s strongest conferences this season, we can expect to see plenty of Big Ten representation in March Madness this year as teams earn at-large bids. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently projects that nine teams from the Big Ten will go dancing — the most teams of any conference in the sport.

2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 2: No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Nebraska, 9 p.m., BTN

March 9 Second Round

Game 3: No. 9 Rutgers vs. No. 8 Michigan, noon, BTN

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Game 5: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 Maryland, 9:00 p.m., BTN

March 10 Quarterfinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Purdue, noon, BTN

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 2 Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 3 Indiana, 9:00 p.m., BTN

March 11 Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., CBS

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., CBS

March 12 Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Odds to win Big Ten Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook