Full schedule, bracket for 2023 AAC Conference Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament here.

NCAA Basketball: Houston at East Carolina William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The American Athletic Conference Tournament will be held from Thursday, March 9 to Sunday, March 12 at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas. Seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round, while seeds 1 through 5 get a bye to the quarterfinals. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, and the conference may get to send an at-large representative as well.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has two AAC teams projected to make the tournament in Houston and Memphis

2023 AAC Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 ECU vs. No. 8 USF, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 2: No. 10 SMU vs. No. 7 C. Florida, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 3: No. 11 Tulsa vs. No. 6 Wichita State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Game 5: No. 5 Temple vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, 3 p.m, ESPN2
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Tulane, 9 p.m., ESPNU

March 10 Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 5 p.m., ESPN2

March 11 Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win AAC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

