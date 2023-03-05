Full schedule, bracket for 2023 AAC Conference Tournament

The American Athletic Conference Tournament will be held from Thursday, March 9 to Sunday, March 12 at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas. Seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round, while seeds 1 through 5 get a bye to the quarterfinals. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, and the conference may get to send an at-large representative as well.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has two AAC teams projected to make the tournament in Houston and Memphis

2023 AAC Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 ECU vs. No. 8 USF, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 2: No. 10 SMU vs. No. 7 C. Florida, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 3: No. 11 Tulsa vs. No. 6 Wichita State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Temple vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, 3 p.m, ESPN2

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Tulane, 9 p.m., ESPNU

March 10 Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 5 p.m., ESPN2

March 11 Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win AAC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBA