2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Peter Skoronski measurements, drill times, more

Peter Skoronski is among the top-rated offensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft class. He will get the chance to prove he belongs at the top of his position group at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Here is a look at his performance from the event.
How, when to watch Peter Skoronski at the NFL Combine
Dates at combine: Saturday March 4 & Sunday March 5
TV coverage drills: Sunday March 5, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play
Notable stats, performance in college
At 6’ 4” 315 lbs., Skoronski already has the size of a regular on an NFL offensive line. In his 2022 junior season at Northwestern, he was a preseason first-team All-American and was even named PFF Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1 after limiting Nebraska to zero sacks and leading the running game to a 200+ yard day. As a sophomore in 2021, he was named First-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and Second-Team All-Big Ten by the media.
