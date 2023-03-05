 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Peter Skoronski measurements, drill times, more

The Northwestern OT will take the field at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on March 5 and 6.

By DKNation Staff
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Northwestern at Maryland
Peter Skoronski is among the top-rated offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Peter Skoronski is among the top-rated offensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft class. He will get the chance to prove he belongs at the top of his position group at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Here is a look at his performance from the event.

How, when to watch Peter Skoronski at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday March 4 & Sunday March 5
TV coverage drills: Sunday March 5, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

At 6’ 4” 315 lbs., Skoronski already has the size of a regular on an NFL offensive line. In his 2022 junior season at Northwestern, he was a preseason first-team All-American and was even named PFF Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1 after limiting Nebraska to zero sacks and leading the running game to a 200+ yard day. As a sophomore in 2021, he was named First-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and Second-Team All-Big Ten by the media.

POS measurements

Height: TBD
Weight: TBD
Hand size: TBD
Arm length: TBD
Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD
Bench press: TBD
Verticle jump: TBD
Broad jump: TBD
Shuttle run: TBD

