2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Devon Achane measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Combine will kick off Thursday, March 2. This is an opportunity for a number of guys to boost their draft stock. While there will be a ton of front office executives, coaches, and scouts at the combine, prospects will get to interview with teams. We will see the running backs work out on Sunday, March 5th including Texas A&M’s Devon Achane.
How, when to watch Devon Achane at the NFL Combine
Dates at combine: Saturday March 4 & Sunday March 5
TV coverage drills: Sunday March 5, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play
Notable stats, performance in college
Achane was one of the best running backs in college football last season. He had 196 carries for 1102 yards and eight touchdowns. Achane was All-SEC First-Team Running Back and All-SEC First-Team All-Purpose Player. It was a great season for Achane and makes sense that he declared for the draft. He was also on the track team and had some success there. Achane has been mocked all over the place in the draft, so the NFL Combine is a big week for him.
RB measurements
Combine drills, performance
